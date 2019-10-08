Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $5.32

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00064473 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. Numeraire has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $8,146.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00194521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.01025960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00029038 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

