O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up 2.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.26% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. 140,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $24.65.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Tanger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

