Oasis City Price Tops $0.0514 on Top Exchanges (OSC)

Oasis City (CURRENCY:OSC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Oasis City token can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinTiger and Hotbit. Oasis City has a total market cap of $113.98 million and $77,432.00 worth of Oasis City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis City has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oasis City

Oasis City is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2013. Oasis City’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,218,565,836 tokens. Oasis City’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis City is medium.com/@oasiscity. The official website for Oasis City is www.oasiscity.io/en.

Oasis City Token Trading

Oasis City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis City using one of the exchanges listed above.

