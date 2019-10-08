Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $17.99

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $17.99 or 0.00218761 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $25,337.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obyte has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

