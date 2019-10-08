Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) shares traded down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75, 931,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 528,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 9.87 and a quick ratio of 9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

In other Ocwen Financial news, EVP Timothy J. Yanoti bought 25,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 132,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 515,618 shares of company stock worth $778,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.