Odyssey One Day Trading Volume Reaches $476,278.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $476,278.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00195538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01025620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Bittrex, FCoin, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

