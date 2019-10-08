Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 82,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,833. Okta has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $1,797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $72,516.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,213.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,676 shares of company stock worth $84,764,067. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,751 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after acquiring an additional 711,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 761.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,290,000 after acquiring an additional 467,285 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,003,000 after acquiring an additional 457,058 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,048,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.