OM (ASX:OMH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.44 ($0.31), approximately 253,946 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.43 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $321.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. OM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

In other OM news, insider Ngee Low bought 44,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$37,065.60 ($26,287.66).

About OM (ASX:OMH)

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns Bootu Creek manganese mine located in the Northern territory of Australia. The company also provides manganese ferroalloys, ferrosilicon, and manganese sinter ore.

