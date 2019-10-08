OmiseGO Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.78 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00010830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Huobi, Crex24 and TOPBTC. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $124.78 million and $54.36 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Koinex, ABCC, Binance, Coinnest, Cobinhood, GOPAX, CoinEx, Tokenomy, BitBay, Bithumb, Iquant, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, IDAX, ZB.COM, BitMart, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, BitForex, DDEX, Ovis, IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Upbit, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Poloniex, Livecoin, Neraex, HitBTC, C2CX, BX Thailand, COSS, TDAX, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Huobi, Mercatox, B2BX, IDCM, Crex24, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Liqui, Hotbit, Coinsuper, DragonEX, FCoin, Exmo, OKEx, Bancor Network, Braziliex, Gate.io, BigONE and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

