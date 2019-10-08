ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,841. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,545 shares of company stock worth $1,901,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 200,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

