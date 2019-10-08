OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ONE stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

