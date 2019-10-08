OP Coin (OPC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded down 69.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, OP Coin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. OP Coin has a market cap of $11,361.00 and $24.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035464 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00072196 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00129884 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,187.81 or 0.99485773 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000695 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

