Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) Stock Price Up 3%

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) shares rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), approximately 936,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55.

In other Ora Banda Mining news, insider David Quinlivan 700,000 shares of Ora Banda Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th.

About Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM)

Ora Banda Mining Limited operates as a gold exploration, evaluation, and development company primarily in Australia. It also explores for nickel and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Davyhurst and the Mt Ida gold projects, which are located to the northwest of Kalgoorlie. It also holds interests in the Siberia, Golden Eagle, Riverina, Callion, Waihi, and Lady Ida projects.

