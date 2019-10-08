Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. The business had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,915,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,022,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 136,236.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,590,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 137,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

