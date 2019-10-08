OVCODE Market Cap Tops $2.09 Million (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One OVCODE token can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. OVCODE has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $142.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OVCODE has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OVCODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00196140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01024166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031575 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode.

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVCODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVCODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.