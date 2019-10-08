Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Oxford Industries by 125.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $1,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $93.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

