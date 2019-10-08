P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.83

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $7.03. P & F Industries shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

Get P & F Industries alerts:

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P & F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of P & F Industries worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

P & F Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.