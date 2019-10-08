Particl Trading Down 9.7% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $6.88 million and $45,562.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00010359 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000945 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

