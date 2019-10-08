Patientory Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Patientory has a total market cap of $458,284.00 and $5,295.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00197637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01027230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.