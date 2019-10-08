PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0278 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $857,769.00 and $119,351.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00194194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,882,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

