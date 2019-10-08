Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.75. 932,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura upped their price target on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.