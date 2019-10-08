Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. 6,612,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,960. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

