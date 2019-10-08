Peak Capital Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 6.0% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.