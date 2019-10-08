PeepCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $64,802.00 and $268.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002139 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002861 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 107,107,495,924 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,495,924 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

