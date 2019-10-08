People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 230.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 743,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 518,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 669,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other People’s United Financial news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $229,491.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

