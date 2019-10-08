Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of PUB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,294. The stock has a market cap of $531.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $38,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,459 shares of company stock worth $1,179,801. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.