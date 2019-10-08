Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report sales of $7.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.55 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $29.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $30.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.47 billion to $32.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of PM traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,831. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after buying an additional 11,247,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

