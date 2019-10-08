Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after buying an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

Shares of PM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 150,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

