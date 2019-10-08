Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $31.67

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.34, but opened at $31.67. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 4,791,295 shares.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.90 target price for the company. 86 Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 72.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,206,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 507,041 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 75,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

