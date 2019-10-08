Pinnacle Bank Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 295.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.47. 3,854,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

