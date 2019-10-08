Pinnacle Bank Has $199,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 447,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,916. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.