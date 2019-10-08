Pinnacle Bank Has $422,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.56 on Tuesday, reaching $158.62. 3,201,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,469. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

