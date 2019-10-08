Pinnacle Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,613.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.43.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.14. 910,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.71 and its 200-day moving average is $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.20. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.