Pinnacle Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,183,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,451,000 after buying an additional 3,031,757 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 116,755.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,103,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after buying an additional 2,101,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after buying an additional 874,779 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $2,335,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 6,488,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,431. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

