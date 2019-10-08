Pinnacle Bank Sells 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $27.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,705.51. 2,375,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,367. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,780.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,847.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,256.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

