Pinnacle Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after purchasing an additional 640,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,595,000 after acquiring an additional 635,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

MDT stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,539,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

