Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 7,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $416,252.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 225,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,850,311.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,475 shares of company stock worth $3,674,281. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 169,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

