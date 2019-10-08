Pirate Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,271.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $2,271.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 123,426,007 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

