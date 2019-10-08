PitisCoin (PTS) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, PitisCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. PitisCoin has a market cap of $45,015.00 and $6.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PitisCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003524 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000340 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,217.51 or 0.99894305 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About PitisCoin

PitisCoin (CRYPTO:PTS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin. PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia.

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PitisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

