PIVX Price Up 16% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Coinbe, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012167 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005053 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bittrex, Graviex, Crex24, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Binance, Coinroom and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.