Plains GP Holdings LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 130.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 10,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

