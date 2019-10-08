Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,140 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,140 ($14.90).

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Polymetal International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

LON POLY traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,142.50 ($14.93). The stock had a trading volume of 815,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 950.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 599.40 ($7.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87). The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

