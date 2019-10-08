POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Up 3.7% This Week

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Bit-Z. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $209.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012087 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, Bit-Z, LBank and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

