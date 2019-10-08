Presearch Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $594,220.00 and approximately $15,668.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

