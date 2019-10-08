Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,646. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 62,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $7,550,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.