Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 87,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $10,457,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.76. 553,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,625. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $125.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

