Proton Token (PTT) Market Cap Achieves $3.27 Million

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $202,040.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, BitForex, CoinTiger and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00195084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.01027251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,255,257,045 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin, CoinTiger, LBank, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.