PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price cut by Barclays from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.06.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. PTC has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,217. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $467,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PTC by 8.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $534,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 6.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

