PTON Market Capitalization Achieves $2.37 Million (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 96.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. PTON has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $14,049.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00195084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.01027251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,881,570,373 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.