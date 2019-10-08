PumaPay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $360,374.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Coinall, Bittrex and CoinExchange. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $360,374.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038405 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.05453995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000258 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Coinall, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

